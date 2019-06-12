Edmond Trades Retail Space For Entertainment Spots
EDMOND, Oklahoma - There's a transformation underway in downtown Edmond as retailers move out and entertainment spots move in.
Wednesday, June 12 was the first day of demoing for Frenzy Brewing Company. Early next year, the brewery and taproom will open in a more than 100-year-old building at Broadway and Main Street.
Meanwhile, there are also several "For Lease" signs that can be spotted in downtown Edmond.
“Retail is scaling back,” says Edmond Economic Development Authority Executive Director Janet Yowell.
Yowell says those signs only tell part of the story for property owners.
“For one reason and another they can be very proud of their properties, and don’t want to be quick to move to the first thing that comes along,” says Yowell.
More is coming to downtown Edmond.
The “Rail Spur District,” as it will be called, will feature four restaurants.
There's already a “Rail Yard” development under construction nearby, in the old lumber yard. It will be a food hall concept. They should open this summer.