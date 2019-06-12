Video Captures Burglar Breaking Into NW OKC Home
A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a northwest Oklahoma City home. Police are now seeking the public’s help identifying the man.
Police said the burglar kicked in the back door and the suspect was only inside the home for about 20 seconds, according to the clock on the home’s security camera.
During the short time the man was inside the home, the camera captured a good picture of him.
“Nowadays, cameras give us a very good look at the suspects committing a crime,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “We’re hoping somebody will look at this and recognize the suspect.”
The man can be seen carrying something as he busted into the home on NW 91st Street. He quickly ran to a couple rooms and then ran out of the house.
According to the police report, the homeowner did not report anything missing and only reported damage to the door and a window. The homeowner thinks the security alarm likely spooked him.
Residents said burglaries are common on their street. They worry the same person could be behind the break-ins.
“They could just all of the sudden switch up and come over here,” said Aisha Villalobos, neighbor.
Villalobo’s family home has been burglarized in the past but she said it has not happened in a while.
“For us, once we put our alarm system, it really just stopped happening because for us it happened before,” said Villalobos.
Villalobos was surprised to see how quickly the suspect busted in her next door neighbor's home. Now that she has seen this video, she plans to be on the lookout for anything unusual.
“There could be something suspicious going on and that could be the guy that police are looking for,” said Villalobos.
If you recognize the man in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.