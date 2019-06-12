Ortíz flew from Boston to Santo Domingo on May 5 to enroll his teenage son, a promising baseball talent, in one of the island's grueling "academies" for future stars, the friend said. He also wanted to check on his foundation, which sponsors surgery for sick children, and sign a cigar-promotion deal.

On Sunday night, he went out with the reggaeton singer known as El Sujeto and baseball announcer and TV personality Jhoel Lopez to Dial, a bar and cafe that started as an arm of a luxury auto-detailing business across the street.

In recent years, Dial turned from a site where people relaxed as their cars were cleaned to a hotspot where Dominican celebrities eat and drink, often alongside people with fortunes of dubious origin.

Dial is in a wealthy and relatively safe section of Santo Domingo, but the Dominican Republic is one of the world's most dangerous countries.

The murder rate stands at 12.5 killings per 100,000 people, placing the Dominican Republic in the top 10 to 15% of the most violent countries in the world, according to the U.S. State Department.

There were 1,353 reported killings in 2018, compared with 1,561 in 2017 and 1,616 in 2016, the department said.

Last year, 2,145 people were wounded with guns, a slight decrease from 2017, according to the Dominican Republic's Citizen Security Observatory.

An Overseas Security Advisory Council report said the Dominican Republic also faces serious problems with drug trafficking and money laundering, adding: "This situation is worse due to a lack of law enforcement resources, poorly paid and trained police officers and rampant corruption."

This year, the government increased the maximum penalty to 40 years for those found guilty of kidnapping someone while brandishing an illegal weapon or killing someone while committing another crime.