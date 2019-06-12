The study claims to be a "first of its kind national analysis" assessing nitrate exposure from drinking water for the entire U.S. population. The researchers estimated the annual number of nitrate-associated adverse pregnancy outcomes, cancer cases and economic costs based off nitrate occurrence data for public water systems in all 50 states between 2010 and 2017. They concluded nitrate pollution in U.S. drinking water may cause up to 12,594 cancer cases per year.