Police: Man Shot To Death In SE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City.
Officers responded to a disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of S. Bryant Avenue.
A man, identified as 30-year-old Baldomero Martinez Jr., was shot during the disturbance, police said.
Martinez Jr. died at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.