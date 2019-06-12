News
Police Say 2 Suspects In Custody, Dog Shot In NE Oklahoma City
Wednesday, June 12th 2019, 8:23 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people were arrested and a dog was shot Tuesday night in Northeast Oklahoma City, police said.
According to officials, city workers called 911 and said a man pointed a gun at them. When officers arrived at the scene near Northeast 28th Street and North Kelley Avenue, they said the workers directed them to a house about a block away.
While they were walking to a home, police said a dog ran toward them. That's when an officer shot the dog, and it ran off.
Police said two suspects were found inside the home and were arrested for pointing a firearm at them.
Officials are unsure if the dog survived.
