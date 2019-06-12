OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people were arrested and a dog was shot Tuesday night in Northeast Oklahoma City, police said. 

According to officials, city workers called 911 and said a man pointed a gun at them. When officers arrived at the scene near Northeast 28th Street and North Kelley Avenue, they said the workers directed them to a house about a block away.

While they were walking to a home, police said a dog ran toward them. That's when an officer shot the dog, and it ran off.  

Police said two suspects were found inside the home and were arrested for pointing a firearm at them. 

Officials are unsure if the dog survived. 

