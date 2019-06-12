Ethan, described as a "concerned citizen," tipped police off to Davies, who was arrested last week after a lengthy investigation. Police say that Ethan was able to research Davies after their conversations and determine his identity.

The San Mateo Police Department said that Davies was off duty in another county when the conversations occurred. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

"This alleged conduct, if true, is in no way a reflection of all that we stand for as a Department, and is an affront to the tenets of our department and our profession as a whole," San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer said in a statement. "As San Mateo police officers, we have sworn an oath to serve and protect our communities. I can assure you that we remain steadfast to this commitment to serving our community with 'Professionalism, Integrity, and Excellence.'