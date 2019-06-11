U.S. Breaks Records In Opening Women's World Cup Game, Dominates Thailand 13-0
The U.S. Women's National team are the defending champions and the favorite to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. But no one predicted them setting a World Cup records Tuesday in their 13-0 routing of Thailand to open their title defense.
You've already heard it called a record-breaking win. But which records did they break?
- Most goals scored by a team in a World Cup match — men's or women's
- Largest margin of victory in a World Cup match
- Tie: Most goals scored by a player in a World Cup match
- Most individual goal scorers in a single Women's World Cup match
The previous record for most goals scored by a team was set by Hungary in the 1982 FIFA World Cup. In group stage match, Hungary beat El Salvador by a 10-1 scoreline. The record nine-goal margin of victory in that match was also put to rest by the U.S. Women's 13-goal conquest Tuesday.
Team captain Alex Morgan scored five goals for the U.S., tying the most goals scored by a single player in a FIFA Women's World Cup match. She now shares the record with Michelle Akers who scored five goals as a member of the U.S. Women's National Team in the 1991 quarterfinal match against Chinese Taipei.
Seven different women scored for the U.S.: Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Linsey Horan, Sam Mewis, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd. That sets a new record for most individual goal scorers from a team in a Women's World Cup match.