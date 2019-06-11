Here's the list of all the goals scored by the U.S.:

12' — Alex Morgan (USA)

20' — Rose Lavelle (USA)

32' — Linsey Horan (USA)

50' — Sam Mewis (USA)

53' — Alex Morgan (USA)

54' — Sam Mewis (USA)

56' — Rose Lavelle (USA)

74' — Alex Morgan (USA)

79' — Megan Rapinoe (USA)

81' — Alex Morgan (USA)

85' — Mallory Pugh (USA)

87' — Alex Morgan (USA)

90'+2 — Carli Lloyd (USA)

The U.S. came out of the gate strong, dominating possession and keeping the ball in Thailand's half of the field. They found the back of the net in the fifth minute on their third shot. But after VAR (video assistant referee) review, the goal was called back because a U.S. player was in an offside position.

Morgan corrected that in the 12th minute, putting away her first of the night. Kelly O'Hara played a perfect ball over the top of the defenders from the right side of the penalty area and Morgan headed it past the Thai keeper effortlessly.

By the end of the first half, the U.S. had taken a 3-0 lead. No one could have predicted they would score 10 more in the second half.

