City Negotiates To Move Historic Building In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - The fight to save an old building in Northeast Oklahoma City with African American historical significance is being settled at the negotiating table.
The Care Center, which helps abused children, wants the house at Northeast 14th and Everest removed for its expansion plans.
When it was discovered the building once housed a more than 100-year-old African American women's group, the home known as the Brockway Center became the site of demonstrations.
Now, Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Authority is offering the Care Center $350,000 to buy the building and move it to another property.
But Urban Renewal Authority Director Cathy O'Connor isn’t sure the home can be moved. She hopes architects and engineers will be able to make a determination within the next week.
The Brockway Center is a two-story 2,500 square-foot brick house.
Stacy McNeiland says the Care Center is willing to pay $100,000 to help with the move. That’s about the same cost of demoing the house.
The Care Center's demo permit, which was granted after much debate, expires in August.
The Care Center says their counter offer includes a clause that if the building can't be moved, Urban Renewal gets its money back.
Negotiations continue.