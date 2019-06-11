Suspect In Custody Following Bizarre Slow-Speed Pursuit In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect is in custody following a slow-speed pursuit of a pickup truck in Southwest Oklahoma City Tuesday.
According to police, the chase began in the area of Interstate 44 and Southwest 29th Street.
Officers say the suspect was wanted for having stolen property.
About 30 minutes into the chase, one officer threw out a set of stop sticks that took out the pickup truck’s front left tire. A short time later, an officer attempted to throw out a set of stop sticks again but was unsuccessful.
The pickup truck continued to drive slowly through a SW OKC neighborhood before stopping in a field near SW 35th Street and McKinley.
The suspect exited his vehicle smoking a cigarette and complied with officers’ commands to surrender. He was then arrested and taken into custody.
