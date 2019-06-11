News
Tulsa Police Search For Missing, Endangered Woman
Tuesday, June 11th 2019, 10:45 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a woman who they say has been missing for over two weeks.
Police say Yvonne Harvey has been missing since May 23rd at 5 p.m. They say she was last seen walking away from her residence near MLK Jr. Blvd and East 52nd Place North.
Police say Harvey has a history of mental illness. If you want to contact the family please contact Det. Farrell at (918) 596-9333 or the PIO with the Tulsa Police Department.