Planned Parenthood of St. Louis sued the state in late May when the health department threatened to let the clinic's license lapse unless it could interview five residents that had previously worked at the health center. At the time, the department had not given the clinic any indication what the investigation was regarding, said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, a Planned Parenthood physician in St. Louis.

Last week, Judge Stelzer ruled that testimony of those physicians was an "undue burden" and that the state's subpoena to interview them "should be quashed."

Separately, Planned Parenthood had addressed and promised to fix the remainder of the state's requirements to renew the license, according to documents supplied by Planned Parenthood and shared with CBS News.