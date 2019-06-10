Crime
Police: Family Argument Leads To Shots Fired In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says an argument between family members escalated and shots were fired.
According to police, the shooting occurred at 2013 NE 15th Street around 9:43 p.m. A family member reportedly fired shots into the ground.
Officers said one family member was arrested, and another tried to flee from the scene.
At this time, names of those involved have not been released.
