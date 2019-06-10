My 2 Cents: Deal With Mexico Should Stop Flow Of Asylum Seekers
Hats off to President Trump for finally getting Mexico to do something about the flow of so-called "asylum seekers" from Central America.
Critics, both Democrat and Republican, were coming out of the woodwork to predict the failure of the tariff threats he lodged against products made in Mexico, arguing that they wouldn't budge Mexican leadership and they were a great danger to the U.S. economy. Some were projecting just how much they would cost each American when they went into effect.
Well they never did go into effect.
The Mexican government no doubt observed the president's willingness to square off with China and impose tariffs on a country that has a GDP 10-times the size of Mexico's, and measured correctly, that he wasn't bluffing.
Simply put, they buckled.
To avoid the tariffs, Mexico will, among other things, deploy its National Guard throughout the country to apprehend migrants, especially at Mexico's southern border. They’ve already started with Guatemala. So far, it's working. Some migrants Mexico is already deporting, and those from Central America seeking asylum will have to do so in Mexico, not the U.S.
Don't be surprised if President Trump uses that same strategy to try to get them to pony up for part of his border wall.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.