Family Pushing For Justice After Gunman Identified In Deadly NW OKC Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified the gunman they believe killed a man outside an Oklahoma City apartment. It happened Friday, June 7 near Northwest 10th and Rockwell.
Now, without an arrest, the victim's family is pleading for the killer to turn himself in.
“We praise you Lord for the love, the grace, and the happiness, and the years you’ve given us.”
In a candlelight vigil Sunday, broken-hearted family members and friends gathered to remember Lemuel McCoy.
McCoy was shot several times Friday night after witnesses told officers he appeared to be suffering a mental episode when he kicked out the windshield from his own car.
Police were initially told that McCoy had struck the mirror of another vehicle when a man exited the car and opened fire.
“Apparently two men had become involved in an altercation in the parking lot, when one pulled out a pistol and shot and killed the other one,” said Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight.
The suspect, now identified as Antonio Bates, allegedly ran from the scene. He's facing a first degree murder complaint.
Since then, family members and police have heard variations of what allegedly took place.
“We've heard several versions of what happened, but that's their job to get at the truth and they are going to see where the evidence takes them,” said MSgt. Knight.
According to family members, in 2016 Lemuel's brother Gerald was also murdered and his killer has never been identified. In recent months, family members said it weighed heavy on Lemuel.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.
Police and family member are asking for any witnesses to come forward.