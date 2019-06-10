News
Police Investigating After Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Monday, June 10th 2019, 5:40 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says it's investigating following a shooting at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex Monday.
According to reports, the shooting occurred at the Reserve Apartments in the 6500 block of Northwest 10th Street.
Officers say one person was shot and was transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.