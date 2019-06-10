Controversial Abortion Law Could Bring Film, TV Productions To Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma could see more movie and tv productions because of Georgia's controversial new law restricting abortions.
Several companies like AMC, Netflix, Disney, Showtime and NBC Universal are now threatening to pull out of the country's third largest filmmaking state.
Oklahoma has never been in a better position to attraction major productions. This year, lawmakers doubled the film incentive rebate cap to $8 million, and passed new legislation that frees up millions more for productions worth at least $50 million.
“We are poised and ready to usher in a major motion picture or a major television series to Oklahoma,” says Film and Music Commission Director Tava Maloy Sofsky.
Sofsky says she’s recently heard from producers looking at options if they do leave Georgia with their productions.