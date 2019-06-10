OKC Mother Stabbed To Death In Front Of Her Children
OKLAHOMA CITY - A local mother was killed in southwest Oklahoma City in front of her children Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma City police say they were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of W. Interstate 240 Service Road.
The victim, Selena Escalera-Pacheco, 24, passed away at the scene.
“She’s a great mom, all about her kids. She will be missed,” the victim’s friend, Yesenia Salgado said.
Another friend, Italia Nunez, calls Escalera-Pacheo a, ‘beautiful soul.’
“She was a great person. She knew how to make you laugh. She was always there for you,” Nunez said.
Police say Escalera-Pacheco’s children were present when the crime happened, but they were not physically harmed.
According to investigators, the children were taken in to DHS custody at the scene.
A suspect has not been identified by officers, but the victim’s friends say they know who he is.
“He deserves to be in jail and pay for what he did to somebody, a mother to somebody,” Escalera Pacheco’s friend Claudia Cruz said.
Selena’s own mother is raising funds for her daughter’s funeral via Facebook.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to call their tip line at 405-297-1200.