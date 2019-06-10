But more than a year later, the tree has not come out of quarantine — because, as it turns out, it died there, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency reports. In keeping with that symbolism, the presidents' relationship with one another has also taken a turn for the worse since then.

Just months after Macron's state visit and the tree planting, President Trump unleashed an angry Twitter jab at the French president. Mr. Trump had just arrived in France for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I when he tweeted that Macron made an "insulting" proposal to build up Europe's military to counter the U.S., China and Russia.

The two leaders worked to ease tensions after the diatribe, which threatened to divert attention away from the WWI commemoration. Ironically, their "friendship tree" came from Belleau Wood, a northern French forest where 2,000 American Marines died in battle in 1918.

Ahead of Mr. Trump's recent trip to France for the D-Day anniversary, some tensions remained between the two men. They disagree on several important issues, such as Iran, world trade and climate change, the Associated Press reports. However, despite their differences, they held a two-hour bilateral meeting which a top official at Macron's office called "positive."

Together, the two presidents stood side by side at ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day — but back in the U.S., their "friendship tree" didn't make it to its first birthday.