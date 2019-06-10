Cyrus apparently related, tweeting that he had seen what happened to "Old Town Road" on the Billboard country chart before. "When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me 'Take this as a compliment' means you're doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club!" Cyrus wrote. Their collaboration made the song bigger than ever, and sparked conversations about the role of race in defining music genres.