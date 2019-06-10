Men in Japan are, of course, not required to wear heels, though many do wear business suits, crisply ironed dress shirts and ties. For hotter summer months, many offices have an official "cool" short-sleeves, no tie dress code. Many Japanese also take off their street shoes and wear slippers or sandals while inside their offices.

Japan ranked 110th in the latest World Economic Forum ranking on gender equality, which benchmarks 149 nations on the treatment of women, such as educational attainment and health hazards.

Women elsewhere, including the U.S., Canada and Europe, have also protested dress and makeup requirements and having to wear heels. The red carpet at Cannes, infamous for its strict dress code, has seen celebrities walking barefoot in defiance.

Ishikawa said she hoped to win over fashion designers to make more comfortable footwear that's acceptable as formal wear.

She sees the #KuToo movement as a way to raise awareness about sexism.

"Shoes are so everyday," she said. "People can more directly see the issues of people's dignity and rights, and so shoes may lead to a better world."