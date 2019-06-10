New Jail Trust To Meet For First Time Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY - The new Oklahoma County Jail Trust will meet for the first time Monday.
The trust is made up of nine members, who will be making big decisions regarding the jail in the coming months.
A chairperson and co-chair could be elected. The agenda also points to some subcommittees that may be formed including one for a jail budget and one for the construction of a new jail.
Commissioners unanimously approved the trust in May.
The board includes Sheriff PD Taylor, former Lt. Governor Todd Lamb and County Commissioner Kevin Calvey.
But Commissioner Calvey says the group's first big decision will be figuring out who will handle day to day operations of the jail.
“This is really the first and biggest step toward getting a better result which means better treatment of inmates in the jail, most of who have never been convicted of anything, better working conditions for the employees and obviously a new facility which we need,” said Calvey after commissioners approved the trust.
The group will also hear from the county engineer on the facility. Commissioner Calvey says the establishment of the jail trust is the first big step toward building a new jail.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m.