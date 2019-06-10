Police Identify Man Killed In NW OKC Apartment Complex
The man killed Friday night in a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex has been identified.
Lemuel McCoy, 39, of Oklahoma City, died after being shot Friday night in an apartment complex in the 7200 block of NW 10 Street.
Police said McCoy got into an altercation with Antonio Bates, 43, of Oklahoma City. During the altercation, McCoy was shot.
McCoy died from his injuries at OU Medical Center.
An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Bates, who has not been arrested.
Police said at the time, it appeared McCoy was suffering from "a mental episode."
Anyone with information about Bates's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.