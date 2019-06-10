Victims Identified In Deadly Shootout On I-235
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have identified the victims of a deadly shooting Saturday on Interstate 235.
According to police, the shooting occurred early Saturday morning in the 2400 block of N. I-235.
Officials said around 2 a.m. police responded to a reported shooting and found two victims.
The victims have been identified Monday as 26-year-old twin brothers Rasheem and Raheem Henderson. According to the report, the victims were in a vehicle southbound on I-235 when a SUV pulled along the driver's side and fired shots.
Both were shot. Rasheem died at the scene. Raheem was taken to a local hospital and later released.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.