"Performing for me has been a moment where I felt like I was my most powerful self, and so I became hooked. I just wanted to be on stage," Stroker told "CBS This Morning" during an interview in May. "Growing up in a chair, I was used to people staring and looking at me, and, you know, that was difficult. And then when I got on stage, people were staring and looking at me for the reason that I wanted, and I felt powerful."