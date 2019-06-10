News
OKC Police: Driver Shoots Passenger
Monday, June 10th 2019, 5:17 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say one person was shot near NW 10th and Pennsylvania Ave.
Police say the victim and another person hitched a ride from the suspect near NW 10th and May.
The victim was getting a ride to at hotel.
An argument broke out between the driver and the victim.
Police say that is when the driver shot the victim in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.
Police say they do not have any information on the suspect at this time.
This is a developing story...