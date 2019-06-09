“I was told I needed to pull my pants and my underwear down to my knees and remove the item and show it to them for inspection,” Mengert said, “it was horrific. It was horrible. It was degrading.”

Mengert said she is suffering severe emotional distress and says the search violated her rights.

The TSA issued the following statement about the lawsuit: “Due to pending litigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of this case. TSA does not conduct strip searches and is committed to ensuring the security of travelers, while treating passengers of all ages with dignity and respect.”