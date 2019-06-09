Stillwater Police Investigating Threat At Apartment Complex
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Stillwater Police officers are currently on the scene of a "critical incident" at 213 W. Elm.
According to police, around 9:45 am this morning The Stillwater Police Dept. received a call from a male subject stating he had several hostages. The caller went on to say he had several pipe bombs lying around the area. The caller also stated he had already shot one of the hostages. The caller demanded a large sum of cash in exchange for the hostages.
The caller identified himself by name when asked by the dispatcher. The caller refused to provide his apartment number. Officers are working to safely evacuate the building and determine the validity of the threat.
Residents and citizens have been asked to stay away at this time. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad has been called in for assistance.
This is a developing story...