Severe Thunderstorms Sweep Across Central Oklahoma
Sunday, June 9th 2019, 8:07 AM CDT
Severe thunderstorms moved through north-central Oklahoma including the Oklahoma City area Sunday morning.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across central Oklahoma throughout mid-morning. Meteorologist Matt Mahler said wind gusts to 60 mph and nickel-to-quarter-sized hail were possible.
Heavy rain and flash flooding were a significant issue across the north side of Oklahoma City:
The storm's movement is east-southeast at 40 mph.