Severe thunderstorms moved through north-central Oklahoma including the Oklahoma City area Sunday morning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across central Oklahoma throughout mid-morning. Meteorologist Matt Mahler said wind gusts to 60 mph and nickel-to-quarter-sized hail were possible.

Heavy rain and flash flooding were a significant issue across the north side of Oklahoma City:

 

The storm's movement is east-southeast at 40 mph.