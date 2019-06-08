"There's some wonderful things that have happened to me because of my relationship with Hillary and Bill, and there's been some really terrible things that have happened to me," Rodham told the magazine.

After Bill Clinton's election, Rodham worked as a field organizer for the Democratic National Committee and he even got married at the White House to former Sen. Barbara Boxer's daughter, Nicole Boxer.

But he and Clinton's other brother, Hugh, also became known as a what Politico called "problem siblings." The White House publicly rebuked them in 1999 for their business venture in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia. A Department of Homeland Security watchdog report detailed concerns about Rodham and Terry McAuliffe pushing the federal agency for visa approvals while Clinton was Secretary of State, according to Politico.

On the campaign trail in 2015 and 2016, Clinton often spoke fondly of her brothers.

"She loves her family more than anything," said Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill to The New York Times in 2015. "Her brothers have always been there for her, and she will always be there for them."