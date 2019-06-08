"Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas," the president tweeted.

"There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said. Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress...and have no intention of doing anything other than going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me - both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion - Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure!"

At an event commemorating D-Day in Normandy earlier this week, Pelosi refused to discuss impeachment. "I'm not hear to talk about impeachment. I do say on the subject of our veterans we always strive to work in a bipartisan way," she told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.

Mr. Trump is expected to return to the White House Friday afternoon, as he threatens to impose 5 percent tariffs on all Mexican goods on Monday if Mexico doesn't meet U.S. demands to decrease the number of illegal border crossings.

"If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, & there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing Farm & Agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately. If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!" Mr. Trump also tweeted aboard Air Force One.