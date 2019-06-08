News
A Dry Saturday In Oklahoma Could Make Way For More Storms
Happy Saturday!! Another hot, humid, but more importantly, a dry day across Oklahoma as highs soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We're still very humid thanks to the recent rains, so you can tack on a few degrees to those highs on Saturday.
A cold front moves into northwest Oklahoma Saturday night through Sunday morning and will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms.
The highest chance will be in northwest Oklahoma. As the front moves through tomorrow afternoon and evening, a few severe storms will be possible, mainly in southwest Oklahoma.
Below normal temps will follow for much of next week!