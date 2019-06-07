Lincoln County Man Accused Of Beating, Stabbing Grandfather To Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Lincoln County man is locked up, charged with manslaughter in the death of his grandfather.
On May 17, investigators said Thomas Beeson stabbed Tommie Beeson three times, and beat him over the head with cans of food.
A witness and 911 caller reported that the men had been drinking together that afternoon.
Dispatch: “Lincoln County 911.”
Caller: “Yes, we need police and ambulance out here.”
Caller: “There has been a stabbing and there is lots of blood loss.”
Dispatch: “Okay, what’s going on?”
Caller: “Uh, grandpa was drunk, and grandson had been drinking, and they got into an altercation, and somebody got stabbed or somethin’.”
Dispatch: “Is he bleeding a lot?”
Caller: “Yes.”
Dispatch: “Is he conscious?”
Caller: “Uh, is he conscious? Kinda…kinda. [sic]”
Dispatch: “Is everybody still on scene? Has anybody left?”
Caller: “No, everybody is still on scene.”
Dispatch: “Where is most of the blood at? Just tell me that.”
Caller: “Where’s most of the blood at? Can you tell?”
According to court documents, Thomas Beeson said he stabbed Tommie Beeson after, "Tommie became agitated and started calling Thomas by Thomas' deceased father's name, Rusty."
The affidavit also states that Thomas told investigators that Tommie threw two food can at him and punched him in the face. The accused also said his grandpa pulled a knife on him, but that he was able to grab the blade with his hand and turn it against him.
Investigators found the victim dead at the home. They add he had blunt force wounds to his head, and food cans with blood on them were found nearby.
Tommie had been stabbed on each side of his neck, according to investigators.
Thomas told deputies he hit his grandpa with the cans of food five or six times. He admitted to the stabbing, and after his grandfather fell to the ground, he said he stabbed him a third time.
Thomas reportedly said, "I was just mad I guess."
Court documents site the suspect didn't have any defensive wounds.
A murder charge was presented by the OSBI to the District Attorney’s Office. Instead, Thomas has been charged with manslaughter.