Magic Man Aims HIGH In Food For Kids Challenge Starting June 11
“Magic Man” Jeff Roberts will be broadcasting from atop a billboard at Metro Ford, located at I-44 and May Avenue in Oklahoma City AND he can’t come down until we raise $150,000 for the Food for Kids program!
Join the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, News 9 and Magic 104.1, KMGL for this first-ever Food for Kids Challenge starting at 4am on Tuesday, June 11.
Tune into Magic 104.1 KMGL and News 9 on Tuesday morning for all the FUN and how you can GIVE to the challenge.