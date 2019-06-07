Dog With Fitting Name Blown From Kiefer To Glenpool By Tornado
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - During the recent Sapulpa tornado, a little Yorkie got blown over a mile away from his yard in Kiefer all the way to Glenpool.
He wasn't hurt and his trip is quite a story.
Dr. Kimberly Felton and other staff couldn't believe their eyes when a little, wet, and muddy ball of hair got blown right into their St. Francis ambulance bay, right by their feet.
"The trees were just back and forth blowing. Then he came flying right through here,” said Felton.
He was shaking and scared but not hurt.
"Our paramedic cat bathed him the best she could,” Felton said. “We put him in warm blankets, and he was pretty relaxed and comfortable."
They checked his tag and found the owner's name, address and phone number but when they saw the dog’s name they knew they had to take a picture because no one would ever believe his name is Todo, named after Dorothy's little dog in The Wizard of Oz.
"I was shocked. Really shocked,” said Alisa Owens, Todo's owner.
Owens couldn't believe the call she got from the hospital, saying her little Todo had blown in with the wind. She had let him out earlier and he refused to come back inside.
"I Didn't even know he was gone,” said Owens, who was overjoyed for Todo’s safety.
Owens was also amused by the hospital's staff reaction to his name.
"I just thought that was funny. We're not in Kansas," Owens said while laughing.
A little dog named Todo makes us realize, “there's no place like home, there's no place like home.”