Highway 4 In Yukon Expected To Reopen Next Week After Near Washout
YUKON, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials say Piedmont Road could now reopen as soon as next week. The highway was damaged by erosion in Thursday’s storms, but crews are already working on repairs.
According to Yukon resident Kyle Kuykendall, the closure has been a hassle for his business, Kastans Boarding and Grooming, located on Highway 4.
“Our phone has been ringing off the hook, wondering how they’re going to get their dogs to us for the weekend,” Kuykendall said.
Even Kuykendall says the erosion, happening right down the road from his kennel, is unlike anything he’s ever seen.
It began when a piece of debris diverted a stream toward a section of the highway, eating away at the ground below the pavement.
The shoulder of the road collapsed into the stream, causing a closure from Wilshire to Wagner.
ODOT started emergency repairs Friday, demolishing what was left of the chunk of road.
A spokesperson for ODOT said crews will spend the next few days rebuilding the road front the ground up, with an expected reopening Wednesday.
In the meantime, ODOT and the City of Yukon have set up barriers to keep drivers safe.
“With what happened with Highway 4, I hope that this stands as a reminder of how important those barricades are,” City of Yukon Public Information Officer Jenna Roberson said.