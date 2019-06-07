News
Rogers County Man Gets 35 Years For Rape Of 10-Year-Old Girl
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Rogers County judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison for raping a 10-year-old girl, who is a relative. Kua Pao Lor will also have to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors said the crimes happened in September, 2016. The girl told her brother who got her help, authorities said. The victim's sexual assault exam revealed trauma, and DNA evidence confirmed Lor was the rapist.
"The Judge clearly recognized the overwhelming evidence and the heinousness of this crime," said Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard.
Judge Kassie McCoy noted rape can cause both physical damage and a lifetime of psychological trauma. Lor decided to plead guilty in April, just as his jury trial was getting underway.