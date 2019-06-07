OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says its investigating, after a shooting a hotel in Southeast Oklahoma City Friday. 

According to police, the shooting occurred at the Plaza Inn hotel located at 3200 S. Prospect Avenue. 

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was flying over the scene when one victim was loaded up on a stretcher and placed in an EMSA unit. 

Police said one suspect was taken into custody, and officers were searching for a second suspect. 

The details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates. 