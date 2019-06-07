"Trophy hunting of giraffe shows sheer and arrogant disregard for the imperiled status of an iconic species. A 2015 estimate found that fewer than 100,000 giraffes remain in the wild in Africa, and our 2018 investigation revealed that nearly 4,000 giraffe-derived trophies were imported into the U.S. over the last decade. More than one giraffe is killed every day. There has been an overall population decline of 40 percent over the last 30 years. This is why we are pressing the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to grant our legal petition to protect the giraffe under the Endangered Species Act, and advocating for a proposal to strengthen protections for the giraffe under CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Giraffes are facing a myriad of threats including poaching and habitat fragmentation. Their dire conservation status should not be further compounded by the horror of trophy hunters bent on killing them for senseless and gruesome trophies."