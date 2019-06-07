But she said there isn't enough evidence to assume that the influence goes only one way; it may go both ways.

"It's not just as simple as owner gets stressed, dog gets stressed," she said.

Many other factors could affect a person or dog's stress levels and possibly even dampen them, she said.

Buttner said cortisol levels don't necessarily indicate "bad" stress. They instead can indicate a good experience like getting ready to go for a walk, she said.

Roth and her team plan to investigate whether other dog breeds will react to their owners the same way.

In the meantime, she offered advice to minimize how much stress dog owners may be causing their pets. Dogs that play more show fewer signs of being stressed, she said.

So "just be with your dog and have fun," Roth said.