River Erosion Shuts Down Parts Of West River Trail
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Crews said high waters along the North Canadian River have again eroded parts of the West River Trail, causing them to close sections for the second time in two weeks.
The city said heavy rain is to blame for these problem spots along the 7.5 mile trail.
Water is a theme on the trail that connects Lake Overholser to the south bank of the Oklahoma River, running along the North Canadian River. Recently however, there has just been too much water.
Crews have closed the following areas:
- -Trailhead at Meridian Avenue on the Trail's east end
- -Crystal Lake on the north- and southbound sides of Southwest 15th Street
- -Reno Avenue access location west of Council Road
- -Southbound trailhead at Northwest 10th Street
The City says damage assessments and repairs are underway and there is not yet a timeline for when the trail will be fully re-opened.