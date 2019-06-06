Barbecue teams can register online for the Oklahoma BBQ Championship by visiting the official website at www.okbbqchamp.com. Advance admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday are also available online for $8. Tickets the day of the event will be $10. A limited number of tickets are available online for the VIP kickoff party on Friday evening. Kickoff tickets are $60 and include BBQ, craft beer and the Stars band. The festival will contribute $5 from each ticket sold throughout the weekend to support the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids program.