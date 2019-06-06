The charges form one of the biggest murder cases ever brought against a U.S. health care professional. Husel's attorney, Richard Blake, says his client never intended to speed up any patient's death.

"I think it's important that everyone watching this understand that the patients that we are talking about are end-of-life patients," Blake said. "They were going to die whether Dr. Husel was on, or whether another doctor was on."

The hospital involved, Mount Carmel Health System, tipped-off authorities to Husel's actions after they conducted their own internal investigation. The hospital continues to cooperate with law enforcement.

Employees who helped administer the drugs are no longer treating patients and no other charges have been filed.