Lawmakers, Businesses Concerned About Mexico Tariffs
Oklahoma farmers and business owners are keeping a close eye on threats of tariffs against Mexican imports coming from the White House as millions of dollars hang in the balance.
According to the US chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma could stand to lose somewhere between $39 million and $199 million in imports, those costs will likely be paid for by consumers here in the US. The tariffs, which could be put in place next week would begin at 5 percent and increase to 25 percent by October.
Republican Senators, including those from Oklahoma have expressed their concern over the tariffs.
Politico reported Senator James Lankford had a rare moment of candid criticism, according to a source in a Republican meeting about the tariffs Wednesday.
Lankford, according to the source, said the administration is "trying to use tariffs to solve every problem but HIV and climate change.'"
But it isn't just lawmakers who are uneasy. Oklahoma farmers and businesses who send products like produce and metals back and forth across the border, many of whom are still reeling from the ongoing trade war with China, are keeping a close eye on the tariff talks too.
“I realize we're trying to get something done but at the same time it's another disruption and distraction to business and business is hard enough without having addition things that sometimes don't get us what we need anyway,” Dave Younge with Progressive Stamping in Oklahoma City said over the phone.
Younge said he did not have specific business in Mexico any longer, but knew of other businesses and customers that continue to do business across the border.
Negotiations ended Tuesday without a deal. President Donald Trump tweeted, “progress is being made, but not nearly enough!,” promising to begin tariffs next Monday should talks break down.
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to continue to meet with Mexican officials this week to discuss ways to avert the tariffs.