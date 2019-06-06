City Of El Reno Planning Benefit Concert For Tornado Victims
EL RENO, Oklahoma - Clean-up is underway in El Reno, about two weeks after a deadly tornado tore through the town.
Tens of thousands of dollars were donated to a GoFundMe set up by the city, but one local musician felt moved to help in her own way.
Coyette Camper is from the El Reno Area and said she has felt called to help people with her musical gifts, since a young age. The local musician experienced that kind of support when someone held a benefit for her sister, Angie, who was born with a hole in her heart.
"A man named Cliff Johnson, who was from here in El Reno, had a little band and did a benefit," said Camper.
She said since, she has wanted to do the same.
"I just have known all my life that's what I was supposed to do with my gift is to help other people because someone helped my family the same way," said Camper.
Some of Camper's family and friends recently had their homes and belongings destroyed in the EF-3 that ripped through part of the city.
Mayor Matt White told News 9 clean-up is underway and they are trying to get money out to victims as quickly as possible. But Camper wanted to use her gifts, once again, to help her community.
"Coyette sent me a message right off the bat after it happened and said you know I want to put a concert on," said Mayor White.
That's how the El Reno Strong Storm Victims Benefit Concert was born.
Now, Camper is hoping to have a big party June 16 at the Denny-Crump Rodeo Arena.
"This is going to be a a big time production concert," said Camper.
The local musician has artists and performers coming from all over the country. Camper said there will be rock n' roll, country and even gospel and worship bands.
Ultimately, she had so many people offer to help that she had to turn some away. The local musician said that alone was touching.
"Overwhelmed and humbled more than you'll ever understand, more than you'll ever understand," said Camper.
The concert is free but organizers will be raising funds through donations and concession sales.
Performers are scheduled to start at 2 p.m.