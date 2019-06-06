Exclusive Look Inside USS Batfish After Historic Flooding
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - News On 6 is giving you a look inside the USS Batfish in Muskogee after the flood waters rushed inside parts of the World War II submarine.
Some parts of the highly decorated war submarine had up to five feet of water inside.
However, workers at the Muskogee War Memorial Park say the Batfish is in good shape as it starts to dry out from historic flooding.
Staff gave News On 6 Storm Tracker Darren Stephens a tour inside the submarine.
Workers have spent the past few days pumping the water out of the submarine.
They say they closed all the water tight bulk heads, but there were a few holes they couldn't get plugged before the flood.
So several areas, including the lower torpedo and forward battery compartment, filled with water.
At the peak of the flood, the Batfish started floating after the concrete piers holding it in place lifted out the ground.
A few cables kept it from being carried away.
Amazingly, when the water receded, it set down upright almost exactly how it needed to.
Right now, the museum is working with engineers to make sure the Batfish is safe.
Workers say it will take time and money to clean up and make repairs.
An online fundraiser is set up to help pay for the repairs.