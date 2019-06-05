City Of Harrah Working To Repair Damaged Bridge
HARRAH, Oklahoma - County crews are scrambling to replace a Harrah bridge recently damaged by high water. Wednesday, Oklahoma County commissioners agreed to provide the equipment, personnel and expertise to get the job done.
The bridge serves as the only in and out point for many residents.
“Each time we went across that bridge it seemed to be getting lower, and lower and lower,” said Harrah resident Shirley Hayden.
“It’s been go over it at your own risk,” said Harrah resident Jaime Blakenship.
For the past week, local residents have been wary when maneuvering the failing bridge.
Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan says following a deluge of rain, the bridge all but washed away.
“It has actually sunk into the ground about a foot, it broke all the beams underneath it,” said Maughan.
Since then, a one-ton weight restriction was placed on the bridge, hindering emergency aid.
“We had a young lady pass out this morning, so the fire chief made the executive decision to go ahead and bring the firetruck over the bridge,” said Blankenship.
“It's imperative to that one life that is in trouble, so we want to make sure everyone is out of harm’s way,” said Maughan.
The weight limit has also forced residents to park their vehicles on the other side of the bridge several hundred feet away from their homes.
Not wanting to make the trek on foot, Hayden and her husband have turned to their riding lawnmowers.
“The riding lawnmower is at our house. If we have to leave, we will come across the bridge and go down to that, pick up our car, leave the mowers there and do what we have to do,” said Hayden.
To help out, county crews are constructing a temporary pedestrian walk.
Shirley says until the work is done, she plans to remain patient and stay at home.
“Well, what are you going to do? You're going to have to go with it,” said Hayden.
Barring weather, the project could take two to four days. The City of Harrah will pay for the project, around $30,000.