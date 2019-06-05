Taxpayers still incur any Secret Service expenses for protecting the president's adult children, but those costs can be incurred whether they are with the president or not.

Former President Barack Obama occasionally took his daughters Sasha and Malia on foreign trips, but they were minors living in the White House at the time.

Mr. Trump's first state visit to the U.K. has been largely ceremonial, with a state banquet, appearances with the queen and outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May. Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are also there to commemorate D-Day, with one ceremony on Wednesday and more occasions to remember the invasion on Thursday at Normandy.