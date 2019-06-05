"How is that not enough to fall under domestic terrorism if they're targeting solely based on my faith and others in saying that a good Muslim is a dead one?" Tlaib, one of the first Muslim members of Congress, asked.

McGarrity said federal law doesn't include a specific domestic terrorism charge.

Tlaib has been the target of threats and conspiracy theories since her election last November. In January, a city commissioner in Florida accused Tlaib of being a "danger" who might "blow up" the Capitol. She also faced backlash in her first days in office after saying she wanted to "impeach that motherf*****," referring to the president.

Republican lawmakers were also critical of Tlaib for comments about the Holocaust. In May, she said on a podcast that she gets "a calming feeling" when she thinks of "the tragedy of the Holocaust," the suffering of her Palestinian ancestors and the new state of Israel. Democrats came to her defense, saying Republicans mischaracterized her comments.