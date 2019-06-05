The former Texas congressman will discuss the new plan and his standing in the 2020 presidential primary in an exclusive interview with Elaine Quijano on CBSN Wednesday at 6:30 pm.

O'Rourke's plan would establish Election Day as a national holiday and implement same-day and automatic voter registration, including pre-registration for 15- and 16-year-olds. His proposal also includes these initiatives:

Expand early voting to two weeks before Election Day, including weekends;

Allocate federal funds to expand vote by mail;

Ban PAC contributions to campaigns;

And limit contributions to issue PACs.

O'Rourke would also call on Congress to pass legislation that allows people without identification to vote.

He's also proposing a constitutional amendment to institute a 12-year term limit for both the House and Senate, in an effort to inspire more people to run for office.

The proposal comes as O'Rourke has sought to reboot his campaign, after he faced criticism early on for a lack of policy plans. Recently, O'Rourke introduced other proposals related to immigration and climate change.